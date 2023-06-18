Downed Power Lines Cause Fire At Edmond Home

Sunday, June 18th 2023, 9:52 am
Fallen power lines from a storm system that blew through the Oklahoma City metro area on Saturday night caused a house fire in Edmond, authorities said.
The Oklahoma City Fire Department was called to the fire at a home near North Kelley Avenue and East Memorial Road early Sunday morning.
Multiple power lines were found on top of homes in the area, crews said.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
