2 Rescued After Vehicle Rolls Near Lake Overholser

Two people were rescued after their vehicle rolled Saturday night near Lake Overholser, according to Oklahoma City Police.

Police said this happened near East Overholser Drive and Northwest 23rd Street.

The victims told News 9 that they were trying to park but accidentally parked too close to the edge of a cliff.

The vehicle rolled on its side, and it didn’t roll off the cliff.

No injuries were reported.