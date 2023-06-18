2 Rescued After Vehicle Rolls Near Lake Overholser


Saturday, June 17th 2023, 9:57 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Two people were rescued after their vehicle rolled Saturday night near Lake Overholser, according to Oklahoma City Police.

Police said this happened near East Overholser Drive and Northwest 23rd Street.

The victims told News 9 that they were trying to park but accidentally parked too close to the edge of a cliff.

The vehicle rolled on its side, and it didn’t roll off the cliff.

No injuries were reported.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

June 17th, 2023

June 7th, 2023

May 31st, 2023

May 22nd, 2023

Top Headlines

June 28th, 2023

June 28th, 2023

June 28th, 2023

June 28th, 2023