Oklahoma City Police Department Holds Recruitment Event For Future Officers


Saturday, June 17th 2023, 7:49 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

On Saturday, the Oklahoma City Police Department held a recruiting event where those interested had the opportunity to visit with current officers, check out department equipment and try an abbreviated version of an obstacle course that recruits are required to complete in academy.

You can now apply for the 2024 police academy.

The department is offering a $10,000 signing bonus with starting pay at just under $62,000.

No experience is required, to apply, CLICK HERE.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

June 17th, 2023

June 28th, 2023

June 28th, 2023

June 28th, 2023

Top Headlines

June 28th, 2023

June 28th, 2023

June 28th, 2023

June 28th, 2023