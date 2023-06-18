Oklahoma City Police Department Holds Recruitment Event For Future Officers

By: News 9

On Saturday, the Oklahoma City Police Department held a recruiting event where those interested had the opportunity to visit with current officers, check out department equipment and try an abbreviated version of an obstacle course that recruits are required to complete in academy.

You can now apply for the 2024 police academy.

The department is offering a $10,000 signing bonus with starting pay at just under $62,000.

