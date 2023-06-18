38-Year-Old Dead After Crash In Harper County

By: News 9

-

A 38-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash that happened Saturday in Harper County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened at around 9:55 a.m. near OK-149 and N1710 Road.

Travis Jay Mulbery, 38, was traveling southbound on N1710 Road when he departed the roadway for an unknown reason, OHP said.

Troopers said the vehicle then over corrected and departed the roadway to the left and struck a barbed wire fence.

The vehicle then rolled one and a half times before coming to rest on its top, OHP said.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle before he was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead, troopers said.