Police: 2 Injured After 'Accidental Shooting' At Midtown Restaurant

By: News 9

-

Two people were injured, with one being taken into custody, after an "accidental shooting" Saturday at a Midtown restaurant, according to Oklahoma City Police.

The incident happened near Northwest 9th Street and North Hudson Avenue.

Police said a man was carrying a firearm while they were having dinner at a restaurant.

The gun then accidentally went off, hitting the man in the hand, and the bullet hit the female victim in the leg, police said.

Police said the man was taken into custody and transported to the hospital after the incident.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for more details.