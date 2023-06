By: News 9

Enjoy Games, Booths And Vendors At Juneteenth On The East Festival

‘Juneteenth On The East’ will be hosting a celebration Saturday.

The event will have live performances, games, booths and vendors for visitors to enjoy.

The festival runs from 3:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Northeast 23rd between Kelham Avenue and Hood Street.

For more information about the event, click here.