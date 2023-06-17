Historic Presidential Aircraft Comes To Durant Airport

By: News 9

Historic Presidential Aircraft Spends The Day At Durant Airport

A piece of U.S. history is coming to Oklahoma Saturday.

President Eisenhower's 1955 Air Force One airplane will be at the Durant Airport.

Ike's Bird is the smallest aircraft ever used to carry a sitting President.

Eisenhower used it until 1960.

It has now been restored and is used to fly with the Commemorative Air Force.

It will be at the Eaker Airport from 9:00 a.m. to 2: 00 p.m.

Admission is free but visitors can also pay for a ride on the plane.