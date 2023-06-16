Norman Police Searching For 14-Year-Old Runaway


Friday, June 16th 2023, 4:23 pm

By: News 9


NORMAN, Okla. -

The Norman Police Department is searching for a 14-year-old runaway last seen near North Flood Avenue and 24th Avenue Northwest.

Dwayne Pollard is described as five feet seven inches, 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing orange pants and a black hoodie.

Police believe Pollard is still in Norman or Oklahoma City, and do not think he is in danger at this time.

Anyone with information on Pollard are asked to call 405-217-7757 or 405-321-1444.
