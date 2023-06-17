By: News 9

1 Dead, 4 Transported To Hospital, After Crash Near Yukon

-

One person has been confirmed dead and four people were transported to hospitals Friday afternoon after a two car crash near Yukon.

According to police, Rosemary Boekman, 88, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash happened on the John Kilpatrick Turnpike near West Wilshire Boulevard.

Oklahoma City Police said a total of four people were transported to local hospitals.

Police said a woman tried to do an illegal U-turn, causing the crash.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for more details.