Explore Space Stories With Apollo 13 Astronaut At Science Museum Oklahoma

By: News 9

An astronaut from the Apollo 13 mission will be visiting Science Museum Oklahoma over the weekend.

Fred Haise, known for his contribution to the mission, will be at the museum from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday for a book signing and talk.

Haise and Oklahoma City author Bill Moore co-authored the book “Never Panic Early.”

The museum said the event promises “an unforgettable afternoon as Haise shares his extraordinary experiences and insights from his illustrious career in space exploration.”