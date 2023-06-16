Explore Space Stories With Apollo 13 Astronaut At Science Museum Oklahoma

Friday, June 16th 2023, 1:30 pm
An astronaut from the Apollo 13 mission will be visiting Science Museum Oklahoma over the weekend.
Fred Haise, known for his contribution to the mission, will be at the museum from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday for a book signing and talk.
Haise and Oklahoma City author Bill Moore co-authored the book “Never Panic Early.”
The museum said the event promises “an unforgettable afternoon as Haise shares his extraordinary experiences and insights from his illustrious career in space exploration.”
