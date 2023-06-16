Rogers Co. Sheriff’s Office Responds To Gov. Stitt’s Veto Of Mental Health Services Bill

By: News 9

Rogers Co. Sheriff’s Office Responds To Gov. Stitt’s Veto On Mental Health Services Bill

The Roger County Sheriff's Office has responded after Governor Kevin Stitt's decision to veto a bill aimed at localizing competency exams and mental health services.

Related: Gov. Stitt's Veto Shocks Lawmakers On Bill For Mental Health Services

The bill would paint a clear picture for inmates on why they're being charged for crimes and see if mental health help is needed.

Related: Bill Veto By Gov. Stitt Means Delays For Inmate Mental Health Evaluations

The Rogers County Sheriff's Office said now inmates will have to stay in jail for months, waiting for an evaluation.

Gov. Stitt vetoed Senate Bill 552 and said it was not the right solution at this time.



