Artists Experiencing Homelessness Showcase Work In Art Sale

By: News 9

The Homeless Alliance is hosting an art show for those who are experiencing homelessness.

In past years, the exhibit had a lot of traffic and even sold every piece of art.

“It’s an opportunity for the community to place value on something they created and that doesn't happen all the time,” said Homeless Alliance Executive Director Dan Straughan.

Artists receive 80 percent of the proceeds from their artwork.

The free exhibit is on display from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 16 in the Homeless Alliance resource center lobby located at 1724 N.W. 4th Street.