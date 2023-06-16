OKC Dodgers, Salt Lake Bees Series To Resume


Friday, June 16th 2023, 9:41 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

The series between the Oklahoma City Dodgers (46-19) and Salt Lake Bees (31-34) is set to resume after severe weather led to the cancelation of Thursday night's game.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Friday at the Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, with the Dodgers looking to recover after a 3-6 loss to the Bees on Wednesday.

The Dodgers, holding the best win-loss record in Triple-A Baseball, were also the first-half division winner for their league, the Pacific Coast League.
