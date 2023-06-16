‘You Hear Gunshots Or The Police Chopper Almost Every Other Night’: Drive-By Shooting Prompts Investigation

Oklahoma City Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that happened Wednesday in southeast Oklahoma City.

Police said one person is in the hospital after the shooting near Southeast 44th and Bryant.

Neighbors on Gaines Street said they heard multiple gunshots, but it's nothing new. Steven Colestock said he has everything he needs to protect himself.

“I got a bat, mase, a rottweiler. I'm good to go,” Colestock said.

He also has surveillance cameras around his home.

“You got to be able to watch your cars and vehicles and everything else. It's just sad, but that's just the way the world's working,” Colestock said.

Colestock said he got cameras about 15 years ago.

“They were shooting BB’s at my house, roman candles at my house, throwing beer bottles at me, so the cops told me it would be a good investment to put them up,” Colestock said.

Wednesday night, Oklahoma City Police paid Colestock a visit again asking for his help.

Police were asking for surveillance video following a drive-by shooting near Colestock's home.

“Police got there. One person was shot in the front yard of a residence, struck multiple times. That person was transported to an area hospital,” Sgt. Dillon Quirk said.

Officers said a 17-year-old boy was shot four times, but he is expected to be okay. Witnesses told police they saw a white car speeding away after the gunfire.

“I was out feeding my dogs, and I came back in and I sat down, and I saw the cop cars zooming by on the camera,” Colestock said.

Police said no arrests have been made.

“You hear gunshots or the police chopper almost every other night in this neighborhood,” Colestock said.

Colestock said he's not losing hope that things will change.

If you have any information you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300.