Metro Toddler Falls Out Of Moving Car, Parent Cited For Multiple Violations

A metro toddler is recovering after falling from a moving car.

The incident happened Wednesday evening near the intersection of West Reno and North Rockwell Avenue as the family left a nearby gas station.

Police said the three children that were in the car were not buckled in, leading to the terrifying incident.

Traffic at the busy intersection came to a halt. Witnesses called 911 to report a toddler fell out of a car leaving 7-Eleven and was hit by another car.

Dispatch:

“Someone is sitting on the corner of the 7-Eleven gas station also holding a baby and screaming. So, not sure if that’s the same child or a different one.”

Police said the driver had their three children in the backseat. As the family drove from the gas station, police said the toddler grabbed the door handle, opened the door and tumbled out of the car.

“The car seat along with the child had fallen out of that vehicle and the child was struck by a secondary vehicle that following that first vehicle,” Sgt. Dillon Quirk with the Oklahoma City Police Department said.

Police at the scene said the child was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. The parent was cited at the scene for not properly restraining any of the children in the car.

“It’s your duty and obligation as the driver if you have juveniles inside that vehicle to make sure they’re properly secured and they’re safe in every way possible while inside that vehicle,” Quirk said.

The driver was also cited for not having a driver’s license and an improper tag.