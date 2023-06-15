Officer Injured During Denver Nuggets NBA Title Parade

By: CBS News

A Denver police officer might lose a leg after trying to protect paradegoers from a fire truck during the Denver Nuggets NBA championship parade on Thursday, officials said.

Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas said at a Thursday news conference that Sgt. Justin Dodge was hit by the fire truck while trying to protect people who made their way into the street and got near the vehicle as it was rounding a corner near the end of the parade route.

When he stepped near the fire truck, it rolled up his left leg, trapping him underneath and causing a "very significant" lower leg injury, he said.

Dodge underwent surgery and was in stable condition, said Dr. Steven Wolf, director of emergency medicine at Denver Health. Wolf said he is not sure if doctors can save Dodge's leg.

"As of right now, we can't say what the outcome will be, we are doing everything possible to preserve the limb," he said.

The fire truck was carrying NBA Finals MVP Nikola Jokic and his daughter, teammate Jamal Murray and Nuggets owner Stan Kroenke, CBS Colorado reported. Jokic and Murray, along with others on the truck, were put on another vehicle to continue the route, according to CBS Colorado.

A video posted to Twitter by witness Brian Willie showed officers rushing to aid the injured officer after the crash.

Willie told CBS Colorado in a Twitter message that the officer was "stuck under the front right tire and was trapped. Murray on top of the truck watching, trying to calm the crowd and worried for the officer."