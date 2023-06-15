Choctaw Police Investigate Pushy Door-To-Door Salespeople

-

Police in Choctaw are investigating reports of aggressive door-to-doors salespeople, known as solicitors or peddlers.

The department’s chief, Kelly Marshall, initially found some of the solicitors were operating without the proper licenses or permits.

One even entered into a local resident’s garage to make their sales pitch. Marshall said she called the corporate headquarters of the company responsible.

“They were apologetic,” she said. “They called back and wanted to know if we knew the names of the sales people, to please let them know, and they would do internal measures as well.”

Casey Farmer, the vice president of marketing for the Better Business Bureau of Central Oklahoma, shared tips on deterring unwanted solicitations.

“If you’re answering to someone outside of your door, ask to see their license,” Farner said. “If they’re not licensed, they’ll be pretty quick to leave you alone and go about their day.”

Farmer also said if you do choose to strike up a conversation, to exit your doorway and not to allow the solicitor into your home. Moving away from the door lessens the ability for a salesperson to pressure a resident to see inside a house as part of their sales pitch.

“Consumers might have an issue getting people to leave their door,” she added.

In the City of Choctaw, it is a $601 fine to solicit without a license.

Marshall said residents who observe illegal solicitations can report it to Oklahoma County’s non-emergency line, 405-869-2501.