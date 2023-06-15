Suspect Charged After Allegedly Starting Edmond House Fire With Molotov Cocktail

By: News 9

The suspect accused of setting a house fire with a Molotov cocktail in May has been charged.

According to court records out of Oklahoma County, Brandon Gage, 36, has been charged with second-degree arson in connection to this incident on May 20.

Officers arrested Gage at his mother’s Edmond home. Gage was first booked into jail on a public intoxication charge until police started piecing the investigation together.

The officer at the scene was told by fire investigators that the blaze appeared suspicious.

The same officer was called to a disturbance at a 7-Eleven store about a mile from the house fire. The clerk told the officer a man came in yelling and screaming racial slurs at him.

The man allegedly told the clerk he doused a home with gasoline and left it burning. An hour later, a woman called for police reporting her adult son was in her garage screaming and ranting.

Police identified the man as Gage and said he matched the description the 7-Eleven employee gave the officer. The department released the officer’s body camera video of his interaction with Gage.

Gage's mother told police her son spoke about having everything to make a Molotov cocktail and threatened to burn her house down.