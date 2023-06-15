Join OKC Police For Crime Prevention Tips At Yukon Church

By: News 9

The Neighborhood Alliance of Central Oklahoma is hosting a community meeting with Oklahoma City Police next week about crime prevention tips.

The meeting will be held June 20 at Canadian Valley Baptist Church near Southwest 15th Street and South Mustang Road.

During the meeting, people will learn how to identify habits that criminals look for before they strike.

Police will also present tools necessary to prepare people to avoid becoming a victim.

Community members will learn different types of theft as well as how you can deter and report them.

A light dinner will be served at the meeting.

