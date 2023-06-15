15-Year-Old Accused Of Shooting Man Outside OKC Apartment To Appear In Court


Thursday, June 15th 2023, 9:18 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

A 15-year-old murder suspect scheduled to go before an Oklahoma County judge on Thursday is being tried as an adult.

Oklahoma City Police said Cordero Harvey Junior shot and killed 38-year-old stranger Steffon Smith in March near Southwest 59th Street and South May Avenue outside of Smith's apartment.

According to authorities, witnesses at the time said Harvey ran up on Smith and shot him twice in the stomach.

Cordero Harvey is expected in court at 1:30 p.m.
