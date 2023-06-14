Police Search For Gunman Who Shot Into NE Oklahoma City Home, Injuring 1

Oklahoma City Police said officers are looking for a gunman who shot into a home early Wednesday morning, hitting someone inside their bedroom.

It happened at around 2:30 a.m. at a home on North Lincoln Boulevard in northern Oklahoma City.

"A man was inside of his residence, actually inside of his bedroom, when someone from the outside began shooting into the residence," MSgt. Gary Knight, the assistant public information officer at the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Knight said the man was shot twice.

"He was stabilized shortly after arriving at the hospital," Knight said. But it was unclear who shot the victim.

"He said he did not have any issue with anybody," Knight said. "He did not understand why or how this happened."

Police deployed a drone and used a K-9 unit to try to find the shooter. But as of Wednesday, no arrest had been made.

Meanwhile, neighbors like Mike McCurley said they were surprised about the shooting.

"It's crazy. It's shocking that something would happen in your own neighborhood," McCurley said. "I mean, it's very sad, very heartbreaking for the family. They're in my thoughts and prayers."

McCurley's thoughts were also on his three daughters' safety.

"Pretty much just making sure that they're safe and protected," McCurley said. "I mean, just making sure that no one comes in here. Like I said, we got locks on the gates and stuff like that."

Police said anyone with information on who shot the victim can call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300 or submit a tip anonymously by clicking here.