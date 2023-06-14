Sassy Mama: Coconut Crunch Cookies

By: News 9

News 9's Sassy Mama shares her coconut crunch cookies recipe.

Ingredients:

2 cups unsweetened flakes coconut 1/2 cup chocolate chips 1 cup cashews 3/4 cup coconut sweetened condensed milk

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 325°. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. In a medium size bowl, mix all the ingredients together. Use a cookie scoop or large spoon to add cookie dough to the baking sheet. Use damp hands to lightly press down each of the cookies so they are slightly flat. Bake for 12 to 15 minutes or until golden brown.

For more Sassy Mama recipes, visit @carynsassymamaross on Instagram.