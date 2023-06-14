Sassy Mama: Coconut Crunch Cookies
Wednesday, June 14th 2023, 4:59 pm
By:
News 9
News 9's Sassy Mama shares her coconut crunch cookies recipe.
Ingredients:
- 2 cups unsweetened flakes coconut
- 1/2 cup chocolate chips
- 1 cup cashews
- 3/4 cup coconut sweetened condensed milk
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 325°.
- Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
- In a medium size bowl, mix all the ingredients together.
- Use a cookie scoop or large spoon to add cookie dough to the baking sheet.
- Use damp hands to lightly press down each of the cookies so they are slightly flat.
- Bake for 12 to 15 minutes or until golden brown.
For more Sassy Mama recipes, visit @carynsassymamaross on Instagram.