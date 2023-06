By: News 9

Sassy Mama is getting in the summer mood with her seasoned fruit cup recipe.

Ingredients:

Watermelon spears Papaya chunks Pineapple spears Kiwi slices Mango spears Tajin seasoning Honey





Instructions:

Assemble the fruit pieces in each cup Sprinkle with seasoning Drizzle with honey

For more Sassy Mama recipes, visit @carynsassymamaross on Instagram.