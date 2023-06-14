OKC CPR Training School Uses All Female Mannequins To Quell Stigmas

-

Oklahoma City’s Heartland CPR is implementing female mannequins to mitigate hesitation and embarrassment from their students.

When it comes to CPR, experts say women are less likely to receive life-saving help compared to men.

One reason is because the American Heart Association recommends that a women's top and bra be removed before someone performs CPR.

A Heartland instructor said when students come in, they are often a bit awkward and uncomfortable, but the change brings much needed awareness.

“There’s no shame and there shouldn’t be any embarrassment," CPR instructor Bryce Allen said.

Heartland CPR tells News 9 men are 23% more likely than women to be saved when in cardiac arrest and said some common misconceptions that contribute to the disparity are fear of sexual abuse allegations, legal action, and incorrect form.

This issue has been on the school’s radar for a while. Before female mannequins were manufactured, the owner’s mother handmade female mannequins herself.

Recently, there’s been a big push within the industry that preaches to CPR students that it's simply just anatomy.

"At this point, it is life or death. We’re looking at someone who is clinically dead," said Allen. "They will just be thankful that you helped them.”

There are good Samaritan laws in every state protecting bystander rescuers from lawsuits.