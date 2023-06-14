Oklahoma Ranks 46th For Child Well-Being

Wednesday, June 14th 2023, 9:24 am
The 2023 Kids Count Data Book ranked Oklahoma 46th nationally for overall child well-being.
Each year, the data book considers factors like economic well-being, education, health, family and community to determine its rankings.
Oklahoma is ranked 37th nationally for healthcare, 38th in economic well-being, 43rd in family and community contexts.
And in education, Oklahoma is second to last nationally.
