Fog, Heat And Severe Storms Return

By: News 9

-

Some dense fog is settling in this morning in southern Oklahoma. Visibility could be as low as a quarter-mile at times.

Fog will mix out around 9 a.m., and we heat up today. Highs climb back into the 80s and a few 90s. Isolated storms will try to develop in eastern Oklahoma this afternoon.

A few may be pulse severe with quarter size hail, and winds to 60 mph possible, but Thursday is a day to be weather aware.

Supercells will try to fire along the dryline in the panhandles Thursday afternoon. These storms will eventually merge into a complex that will try to move across most of the state.

If the storms are isolated in nature they will pose a higher-end severe risk. Large hail up to tennis balls possible, damaging winds to 75 mph, and a low tornado risk.

As the evening rolls along, the low level jet will kick up some, this could increase the tornado risk some, but the overall the tornado risk is low.

The primary concern will be very large hail. As the complex moves east towards Oklahoma City, it should weaken some, but could easily be severe as it arrives.

Please stay weather aware Thursday afternoon into the evening.

Our team of trackers will be out, and Jim Gardner will be in the air, if these storms go up. Stay tuned to the forecast today as this upper-level system gets closer to Oklahoma.