Gov. Stitt Vetoes Inmate Competency Bill

By: News 9

Oklahoma lawmakers reacted with shock after Gov. Stitt vetoes a bill dealing with mental health services for inmates.

Senate Bill 552 would help ensure inmates understand the charges filed against them, enough to defend themselves in court.

“To say I was surprised on Friday when SB 552 was vetoed is putting it mildly,” Sen. John Haste (R, Broken Arrow) said. "This was going to [make] it so that individuals were not staying in jail longer waiting for trial than the sentence would have been.”

This bill would allow counselors to do exams and begin mental health treatment at local jails and facilities.

Only one hospital in the state currently does the exams.