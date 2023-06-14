Choctaw Farm Facing Dying Crops, Possible Vandalism

By: News 9

-

Fields at an organic farm in Choctaw are now filled with dying crops after they were possibly poisoned.

Farmer Michael Ruzycki said he believes someone poisoned the plants overnight.

"I was devastated," Ruzycki said. "[I] started to notice a few plants that just didn't look right."

Ruzycki said after taking a closer look at his crops, he believes they were sprayed with a form of herbicide.

"It hurts, it makes me feel angry," Ruzycki said. "I'm sad that somebody could do this, not only to me but to so many other people who rely on this produce."

However, Ruzycki said he won't give up, and plans to continue growing his crops.

"We'll see, there may still be a bright outcome," Ruzycki said. "We won't be giving up, we're [going to] double down and push forward."