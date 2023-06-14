Hennessey Teen's Condition Improving At Hospital After Truck Accident

-

An Oklahoma mother is asking for prayers tonight as her son recovers from a freak accident.

It’s been a hard journey in recent weeks for Hennessy’s Barbara Caulder after her 13-year-old son Gage fell off a pickup truck a few weeks ago.

“I can’t even remember the date,” Caulder said.

Gage suffered severe head injuries.

“They said that he wouldn’t even make it from Enid to here,” Caulder said.

Caulder can only watch and wait as her Gage wrestles to stay alive.

“Strong-willed. He’s a fighter," Caulder said. "He’s my bull.”

Caulder said her son always helps others.

“He was growing his hair out for Locks of Love,” Caulder said.

Gage makes his mother proud.

“Always tell your kids that you love ‘em when they walk out the door,” Caulder said.

Since the accident, a lot has happened.

“Even after the brain surgery, his right side of his body wasn’t really moving good," Caulder said.

Gage overcame so many obstacles down the hospital's halls.

"Things are getting really good,” Caulder said.

Gage is awake and he is moving his arms and legs.

“I mean, the prayers have worked,” Caulder said. “I was able to get my first hug from him.”

Tuesday, Gage smiled at his mom.

“I’m so grateful,” Caulder said.

The next stop for Gage is in Bethany where he’ll begin the long healing journey.

“He’s gonna be there for a long time,” Caulder said.

However, Caulder said her faith gets stronger as Gage fights to stay on his new path to recovery.

“God’s real. My son’s living proof," Caulder said. "He’s doing good. He’s doing good. It’s a miracle.”