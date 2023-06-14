Drive-By Shooting Leaves Shawnee Family On Edge

-

A Shawnee mother is searching for answers after multiple bullets were fired into her home, with her children inside.

After reviewing surveillance video, and visiting with an eyewitness, Alissa Langston believes the gunman was shooting from the sliding door of an older model white van.

Witnesses told her the van’s door appeared to already be open as the vehicle approached her home.

“My five-year-old was sitting closest to the bullet holes and my eight-month-old was in front of us, sleeping,” said Alissa Langston, mother of three.

Overnight Thursday, Alissa Langston and her children were in their living room when they heard a noise.

“We hear this big boom, extremely loud boom,” said Langston.

Initially Langston said she and her children were unsure of what happened.

“He's like look mom there's smoke, and I look up and I’m like what the heck?” said Langston.

While inspecting her home Langston found her granite countertop was shattered.

“I’m looking, I’m still looking, like what's all this mess from?” said Langston.

Langston discovered bullet holes and realized her family had been the victims of a drive-by shooting.

“I run in here, grab my kids, we all ducked down, I go to the back,” said Langston.

Shawnee Police arrived to find three shots were fired into her house. The bullets traveled through multiple walls, a garage door, and even through Langton’s fridge.

“One behind my TV, one in the closet, and one in the bar,” said Langston.

A neighbor's cameras captured the gunfire.

“You just almost endangered everyone in this living room, my kids are my number one priority,” said Langston.

Langston recently moved into the new home with her children and fiancé. She said they’ll remain on edge until someone is held responsible.

“I’m nervous, every time a car goes by, we're jumping up, we check cameras every time it goes off,” said Langston.

Police are investigating. If you have any information about this case contact the Shawnee Police Department.