4 Suspects Accused Of Kidnapping, Extortion


Tuesday, June 13th 2023, 10:16 pm

By: News 9


Oklahoma City Police are investigating a kidnapping and extortion scheme from yesterday morning.

Police said the victim got into a car with the suspects at a motel near Northeast 23rd Street and Highland Drive.

The suspects said they would only let the victim leave when he gave them cash and signed over his car to pay off a drug debt, according to authorities.

Devante Baber, Quinshawn Bledsoe, Mark Johnson and Jaron Parker are in custody of the police.
