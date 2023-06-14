Severe Weather Moves Into Oklahoma


Tuesday, June 13th 2023, 9:18 pm

By: News 9


Severe weather is moving into Oklahoma from the west. David Payne is forecasting rain and hail for some Oklahomans.

For the NextGen Live Radar, click here.

For the latest forecast, click here.

Weather Alerts:

9:55 p.m.: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Comanche, Greer, Jackson and Tillman County until 10:45pm.

9:30 p.m.: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Greer, Harmon, and Jackson County until 10:00pm.

8:40 p.m.: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Beckham, Greer, and Harmon County until 9:30pm.
