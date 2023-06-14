Former Edmond Mayor Speaks Out About Stifled Sculpture Park Project

Former Edmond Mayor Speaks Out About Stifled Sculpture Park Project

A former Edmond mayor is addressing the letter she and three other former city leaders wrote calling for a change in the city’s direction.

Last week, Saundra Naifeh joined former Edmond Mayors Patrice Douglas, Dan O’Neil and Elizabeth Waner in penning a letter to the current mayor and city council. That letter raised, “deep concerns about recent decisions and attitudes.”

While it seems rare that four elected officials stand in agreement on an issue, Naifeh said there is agreement on current city management.

“I think communication is the issue,” Naifeh said.

She said the letter was prompted by The Uncommon Ground project.

“It was the ultimate gift and was now not happening,” Naifeh said.

The Uncommon Ground was supposed to be a 62-acre sculpture park at 2nd Street and Coltrane.

After two and a half years, the artist decided to walk away earlier this month. He cited red tape, “numerous delays, hurdles and obstacles.”

“To lose it because of a breakdown in communication just took everybody’s breath away,” Naifeh said. “Particularly former mayors who have worked in the process and know that things can be done.”

The letter also referenced other concerns including, “the proposed city services building,” and “the disconcerted road construction.”

The park, which the letter calls “the most amazing park proposed in Edmond in the last five decades” was the last straw.

“The ability for a council to be able to interject when they could, should and would is very important,” Naifeh said.

She hopes the letter encourages the council to be more involved in the city’s direction and management.

She hopes it encourages the city to make transparency and communication commonplace.

“We felt it was important to say this can’t be and this can’t be the future,” Naifeh said.

Edmond's City Manager says the "The Uncommon Ground" park project doesn't have to be called off.

During the council meeting Monday night, City Manager, Scot Rigby, said the city has allocated funds.

“In tonight’s budget,” said Rigby. “Staff has included $500,000 to start design of Coltrane in anticipation of the park.”

He went on to say that the park can exist today and he hopes the developer will reconsider his decision.