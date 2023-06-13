‘He’s My Knight In Shining Armor’: Couple In Long Term Care Facility Gets Married

It’s not often that residents at a long-term care facility fall in love, but at Edmond Health Care Center, love is definitely in the air.

For many of the residents at the care facility, the staff is their family, and so it didn’t take long to notice a couple of the patients kind of taking a liking to each other.

“They met here during Covid, so it is the tale of love during the time of “Rona”” said Angela Brewer, activities director with Edmond Health Care Center.

Craig Clark and Sharon McCurdy had truly found something special.

“With Mr. Clark being blind and Ms. McCurdy being his eyes it’s just something you can’t say no to,” said Brewer.

After a lengthy friendship McCurdy finally laid it all on the table

“I told him, I said I love you a lot, a whole lot, and he said well I love you too,” said McCurdy.

It didn’t take long for Clark to pop the question.

“At first, I looked at him like huh? And then he says, will you marry me? And I said yes,” said McCurdy.

So, the staff began making preparations for the big wedding.

“We were asking who to invite and they said, well you guys are already here,” said Brewer.

Finally, the big day has arrived.

“I fixing to get my tuxedo on,” said Clark.

Clark, now fully committed and excited about the nuptials.

“I just want to be able to give my vows to her,” said Clark.

With the exchange of vows and rings it all became official and with formalities out of the way it was time to dance the night away.

“He’s my knight in shining armor,” said McCurdy.

The couple remained in their separate rooms throughout their courtship, stating they have old fashioned value.