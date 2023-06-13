Religious Group Looks To Apply For Virtual Hindu Charter School Funding

Oklahoma recently approved the first publicly funded virtual catholic charter school. Now, other religious groups want to create their own schools.

Rajan Zed, the president of the Universal Society of Hinduism, said he approves the board's decision, and he hopes the same rules apply for other religions.

Zed released this statement:

“Hindus have welcomed reports of Oklahoma Statewide Virtual Charter School Board approving the first publicly funded religious school in the nation, and hope that the Board will be receptive to such proposals from ‘other’ religions also.”

Zed, who has written to the board for application form and process to start a religious virtual charter school and has not yet received a response, in a statement in Nevada Tuesday, commended the board for this step, pointing out that religion was important in the lives of Americans and Oklahomans and it spreads the message of peace.

Zed said that the board should be welcoming to other religious groups of Buddhists, Muslims, Christians, Hindus, Jews, Sikhs, Bahai’s, etc.; when they present such projects to the board in the future.

Zed emphasizes that religion is highly important and beneficial for the overall wellbeing of the society as a whole. It advocates forgiveness, brings deep positive changes, contributes to meaningful, healthier and happier lives, creates a sense of community, develops relationship with each other and God/supernatural-other, encourages selfless service, helping the helpless and caring of the community, helps cultivate positive emotions, improves our capacity to deal with life’s stresses, promotes ethics, good morals and charity, provides positive strength and courage, reduces anxiety about dying, teaches goodwill and self-control; etc.

Religion provides a unique service to the community, and tax dollars on religion is money well spent if all the major religions are represented, Zed adds.

News 9 spoke to Superintendent Ryan Walters last week, and he agrees that we need more options for parents.

“We're going to advance school choice, we want more schools for our kids, we want better opportunities for our kids and we're going to continue to champion that here in Oklahoma,” Walters said.

Attorney General Gentner Drummond said he has been against this since the beginning.

“We took a stake and drove it in the heart of religious liberties and that bleeding will result in ultimate evisceration of religious rights for Oklahomans,” Drummond said.

Rebecca Wilkinson with the Oklahoma Statewide Virtual Charter School Board said they review applications for new schools at the beginning of the year.

The application must show the school's mission and vision along with a detailed and well-supported growth plan. It should be submitted 18 months before the school plans to open.