Police Investigate Shooting During Baby Shower At NE Oklahoma City Park

Oklahoma City Police are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday during a baby shower at a northeast Oklahoma City park.

Police said they responded to a call about a gunshot wound victim at the hospital.

The victim told police that she was attending a baby shower at Edwards Park near Northeast 16th Street and North Bryant Avenue.

The victim said she arrived at around 8 p.m. and didn’t remember much about what happened. She said she heard several gunshots before she felt pain in her legs, then someone put her into a vehicle and transported her to the hospital.

The victim told police that there was no drama leading up to the shooting.

Police are looking into whether this incident and another shooting at Phillips Park are possibly related.

