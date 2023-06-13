By: News 9

Police Search For Answers After Shooting At NE Oklahoma City Park

-

Oklahoma City Police are looking into a shooting that happened Sunday at a northeast Oklahoma City park.

Police said they responded to a call about a shooting at around 10 p.m. at Phillips Park near Northeast 27th Street and North Prospect Avenue.

Police said investigators learned that there was a large gathering at the park when shots were fired.

Police said over 50 shell casings were found on the scene.

Two people were driving by the park at the time of the shooting and were hit by gunshots, according to police.

Police said the victims’ injuries were non-life threatening

Police said they are looking for witnesses who were at the park at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300.