Scattered Showers And Storms Ahead Of Warm Weather Next Week


Tuesday, June 13th 2023, 6:11 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Expect scattered showers and storms for Tuesday morning, with the highest severe risk in southern Oklahoma.

Tuesday afternoon looks beautiful, and will be the coolest day of the next nine.

Storms take off in the southeast Tuesday evening, as well as in the panhandle. Panhandle storms will roll into western Oklahoma Tuesday evening as well.

Before they weaken, these storms could produce hail and winds to 65 mph.

Wednesday looks nice as well, with highs back in the 80s and a very slight chance for storms.

Get ready for summertime heat, as highs are back in the 90s and low 100s next week.
