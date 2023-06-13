Edmond Leaders Pass Parental Leave Program For City Employees


Tuesday, June 13th 2023, 4:59 am

By: News 9


EDMOND, Okla. -

A new budget passed by Edmond city leaders pass features a historic parental leave program available to city employees.

Starting July 1, city employees giving birth will be eligible for up to 8 weeks of maternity leave. This also applies to families adopting a child as well.

Employees whose partners gave birth will get four weeks of leave.

New to both the city and Oklahoma, employees taking on foster children will also get a bank of 40 hours of paid leave.
