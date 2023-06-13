‘I’m Having To Rebuild By Whole Life’: Woman's Wallet Stolen While At Work In Norman

‘I’m Having To Rebuild By Whole Life’: Woman Robbed While At Work In Norman

-

A metro woman called 911 after two masked women entered a Norman hair salon, stole her wallet, and then nearly drove over her as they sped away.

911: They almost ran me over, and there’s a wedding going on at The Venue and they almost ran people over there too.

Norman Police responded to The Venue at Freedom Farms Saturday afternoon.

Rachel Griffith, a hair stylist at The Salon at Freedom Farms, said she had just wrapped up with her last client. Seconds before heading out, she was confronted by two women at the close of business.

“These individuals just appeared in the lobby here,” said Griffith.

Griffith quickly realized she wasn’t alone.]

“It was very unnerving, they had masks on, the disposable masks,” said Griffith.

Griffith stood face to face with two strangers.

“I just had a really bad feeling, and they were just staring at me, and they were holding my wallet,” said Griffith.

The visitors were uninvited.

“It's a private area, it's by appointment only,” said Griffith.

After a long pause, Griffith said the woman walked out the front door.

“I didn’t know what to do, I went after them and they were running towards the car, in the parking area,” said Griffith.

Surveillance cameras captured images of the two women, while Griffith snapped pictures on her cellphone of their silver Toyota SUV, and its plates, as it sped away.

“They jumped in the car, closed the doors quickly, they sped out, the gravel was spinning everywhere,” said Griffith.

They left with Griffith's cash, cards, and identity.

“Today's my day off and I’m having to rebuild my whole life. I got a new driver's license,” said Griffith.

The Salon at Freedom Farms---part of a multiple purpose business venue, is nestled on wooded acreage, and is not a place Griffith had ever questioned her security.

“I was really in shock,” said Griffith.

Griffith hopes those responsible are caught.

“I work to take care of my family, pay bills to feed them, and go home. It’s frustrating to have that taken from me at work, at my job,” said Griffith.

Griffith tells News 9 the suspects dropped a cellphone and that it's being analyzed by police.