Shawnee Pharmacy Reopens At Temporary Location After Tornado

It's been two months since a tornado ripped through the town of Shawnee. Among the many businesses hit, a pharmacy on Kickapoo Street. On Monday, they opened their doors for the first time since the storm.

Now, it’s back to business as usual at Eric's Pharmacy.

“A lot of people put in a lot of work to get us to point,” Jathan Coburn said.

Coburn said the store is a staple in Shawnee.

“Eric is our owner, and he has had a location somewhere in Shawnee for the last 28 years,” Coburn said.

For more than 10 years, it's been on Kickapoo Street which was right in the path of a tornado that hit last April.

“We expected a little bit of clean up, maybe working in the parking lot, cleaning up some trash,” Coburn said.

The storm ripped the front doors off and destroyed the upstairs. It also caused some wall damage.

“You know you get into full panic mode where you're contacted DEA, state board, the Oklahoma bureau of narcotics and dangerous drugs and kind of from there you're just trying to get everything out before it rains,” Coburn said.

On top of that, they still had hundreds of patients in need of their prescriptions.

“When the tornado hit, we had over 300 prescriptions in will call that we had to reverse and send out to other pharmacies so that our customers could have their medications,” Demita Winegarden said.

Eric's Pharmacy worked with other drug stores to refill prescriptions for almost two months.

“We really were just kind of scrambling to find something to get a temporary place up so we can get back to helping people,” Coburn said.

Now, they have their own place on North Harrison Street. It's temporary, but it will work for now.

“We really like to give a big thank you to all of our customers cause we're really ready to be back to serving you guys,” Coburn said.

The pharmacy hopes to be back at their permanent location on Kickapoo Street in about nine to 12 months.