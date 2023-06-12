Sassy Mama: Savory Zucchini Galette
Monday, June 12th 2023, 4:59 pm
By:
News 9
News 9's Sassy Mama is sharing her savory zucchini galette recipe.
Crust Ingredients:
- 1 ½ cup all purpose flour
- 8 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into cubes
- ½ teaspoons salt
- ¼ cup sharp cheddar cheese, shredded
- 5-6 tablespoons ice water
Crust Instructions:
- Place all the dry ingredients in the bowl of a food processor and pulse until mixture looks like damp sand.
- While the food processor is running add one tablespoon of cold water until it forms a ball.
- Remove from the bowl and flatten into a disk.
- Wrap with plastic wrap and chill for at least 30 minutes.
Galette Ingredients:
- 1-2 zucchini, cut ¼ inch thick
- ½ cup cherry tomatoes, cuet in half
- 1 cup Ricotta cheese
- ½ cup parmesan cheese, shredded
- Fresh herbs (rosemary & oregano)
- 1 egg, beaten
Galette Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
- Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
- Roll out the chilled dough into a circle ¼ inch thick and then transfer to the baking sheet.
- Spread the ricotta cheese in the middle of the dough leaving 2 inches around the side.
- Sprinkle with parmesan cheese. Place the zucchini in a fan like circular shape covering the cheese.
- Add tomatoes on top and sprinkle with fresh herbs.
- Fold the edges of the crust just to the edge of the zucchini.
- Brush the crust with egg and bake for 30-40 minutes or until golden brown. Serve warm.
For more Sassy Mama recipes, visit @carynsassymamaross on Instagram.