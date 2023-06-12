Sassy Mama: Savory Zucchini Galette

By: News 9

News 9's Sassy Mama is sharing her savory zucchini galette recipe.

Crust Ingredients:

1 ½ cup all purpose flour 8 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into cubes ½ teaspoons salt ¼ cup sharp cheddar cheese, shredded 5-6 tablespoons ice water

Crust Instructions:

Place all the dry ingredients in the bowl of a food processor and pulse until mixture looks like damp sand. While the food processor is running add one tablespoon of cold water until it forms a ball. Remove from the bowl and flatten into a disk. Wrap with plastic wrap and chill for at least 30 minutes.





Galette Ingredients:

1-2 zucchini, cut ¼ inch thick ½ cup cherry tomatoes, cuet in half 1 cup Ricotta cheese ½ cup parmesan cheese, shredded Fresh herbs (rosemary & oregano) 1 egg, beaten

Galette Instructions:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Roll out the chilled dough into a circle ¼ inch thick and then transfer to the baking sheet. Spread the ricotta cheese in the middle of the dough leaving 2 inches around the side. Sprinkle with parmesan cheese. Place the zucchini in a fan like circular shape covering the cheese. Add tomatoes on top and sprinkle with fresh herbs. Fold the edges of the crust just to the edge of the zucchini. Brush the crust with egg and bake for 30-40 minutes or until golden brown. Serve warm.





For more Sassy Mama recipes, visit @carynsassymamaross on Instagram.