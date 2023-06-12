20-Year-Old Accused Of Physically Abusing Toddler In Facebook Video

Monday, June 12th 2023, 4:42 pm
A 20-year-old man was arrested after he was accused of physically abusing a toddler in a video that surfaced online.
Oklahoma City Police said they started receiving messages on Thursday about a video that was posted on Facebook that depicted the suspect allegedly abusing a toddler.
A door-to-door search across a northeast Oklahoma City neighborhood led to the discovery of the 20-year-old suspect, according to police.
Police said they located Tamier Todd, 20, locked in a bathroom at a home near Northeast 10th Street and North Bryant Avenue.
Police said the toddler was located at a different home.
Todd was arrested and booked on the complaint of child abuse.
June 15th, 2023
June 14th, 2023
June 28th, 2023