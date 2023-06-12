‘I Would Be Lost Without This Program’: New Rideshare Company Helps Norman Residents

News 9 recently told you about numerous complaints about SoonerRide, a rideshare program for those who need medical transportation.

After our story aired, people reached out about a different rideshare company that has been major help: A Driver For You.

"Being able to set up rides with A Driver For You, it is just so helpful,” Eric Green II, a rider with A Driver For You said.

Mark and Judy Sharp said they feel the same, "They drove me home, waited while I got my medication and drove me back to the hospital before surgery.”

And so does Jimmy, a local veteran, "She really is a pleasant person, and I enjoy riding along, and she takes care for me."

Several customers told News 9 how A Driver For You gets people where they need to go at a low or no cost to them.

"I have never been turned down for a ride with a driver for you. Never."

Colean said they serve hundreds, "We have over 100 a day in that program. We have over 100 vets this week for medical appointments and we have over 600 seniors for medical. Dental care."

For some it allows them to work, "I would be lost without this program. It is really between life and my livelihood. Going to work," Cindy Bach said.

They started using A Driver For You after SoonerRide left them hanging.

Jan Simmons is one of those people, "I also had to call SoonerRide one day when they did not show up, and it opened my eyes to what people who have no other choice may have to go through."

She said other options are not affordable. "One of them was going to charge me $100, one of them was going to charge me $200. One of them was just like, ‘no we are not picking you up.’"

They are hoping A Driver For You is here to stay. "I hope the leadership understands. Leadership of the community understands there really is a deficit here in transportation for us and a driver for you is a wonderful service," Atkinson said.

A Driver for you has to raise $15,000 dollars before July 21 so they can be licensed by the Oklahoma Corporation Commission and continue operating.

To donate, click here.

A Driver For You operates in Norman, and at this time they are not able to pick up riders in Oklahoma City.