By: News 9

Oklahoma History Center Hosts Resource Fair For Women Veterans Ahead Of Milestone Celebration

Veterans and other community members are gathering Monday at the Oklahoma History Center to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Women's Armed Services Integration Act.

The act, signed in 1948, allowed women to legally serve in the Armed Forces.

Before the celebration, there will also be a Women Veterans Resource Fair starting at 11 a.m.

Then the ceremony will start at 1 p.m.