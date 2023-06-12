1 Dead After NW Oklahoma City House Fire

By: News 9

One person is dead after a house fire that happened Sunday in northwest Oklahoma City.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department said they responded to a single-story house fire at around 7:53 p.m. near West Memorial Road and North Western Avenue.

Firefighters said the house was heavily involved with flames before they responded.

When the main part of the fire was knocked down, firefighters entered the home to fight the rest of the fire.

Firefighters said they found containers with chemicals and some explosives. The hazmat and the bomb squad units responded to investigate.

During the investigation, firefighters said they found a man dead inside of the home.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Firefighters said there was approximately $465,000 in damages, and no smoke alarms were present or active at the home.