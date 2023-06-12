1 Injured After Shooting Near OU Medical Center

By: News 9

One person was injured after a shooting Monday morning near Northeast 9th Street and North Lottie Avenue, according to Oklahoma City Police.

OCPD said one person showed up at a hospital after being shot around 12 a.m. Monday.

The victim told police they were travelling southbound on North Prospect Avenue between Northeast 30th and 23rd streets when their vehicle was shot.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital.

Police said both the victim and witness did not have a logical sequence of events when questioned about what happened.



