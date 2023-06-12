1 Hospitalized After Northeast Oklahoma City Shooting

By: News 9

One person was hospitalized after being shot Monday morning at a park near Northeast 30th Street and North Prospect Avenue in Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma City Police said the shooting happened around 12 a.m. on Monday, but they are still investigating all the details.

Police said there were multiple shell casings found on scene, and it appeared that more than one person was responsible for the shooting.

There were no witnesses at the scene, according to police.

Police said a victim arrived to the hospital after being shot in the leg.