'Representation': Autism Foundation Of Oklahoma Hosts First Of Its Kind Pride Event

The Autism Foundation of Oklahoma hosted its first-ever event aimed at supporting the large number of people who are autistic and identify themselves with the LGBTQ2+ community. And, this is a very personal journey for many of the organizers.

"Representation,” says Carley Marissa Dummitt, with the Autism Foundation of Oklahoma. “Representation matters."

She is one of many behind AFO's first-of-its-kind event on Sunday.

"There is a lot of research that shows there is a lot of crossover between the LGBTQ2+ community and those on the autism spectrum," she says. "So, we thought, what a great way to celebrate pride month than to do an event celebrating both communities."

And now is the time, according to Dummitt.

"The prevalence of autism is now one in 36," she says, citing the CDC.

And Dummitt herself is that one--

"I am autistic," she states, saying this was her personal motivation for Sunday's event. "I often have felt very excluded and alone and sometimes all it takes for me to feel better is to just be seen."

"We didn't know we needed our own space in the queer community," says Lucky Paige Brooks Royal, a member of the autistic community and Queen of Norman Pride.

She says AFO created a safe space for people like her.

"We can stim if we need to. If we're enjoying the music, we can dance,” she says. “We can be ourselves and no one is going to question it. And I think it's a beautiful thing because we've constantly been questioned our whole entire lives."

Sunday afternoon was dedicated to celebrating the cross sections between their communities with speakers, crafts, food and good company.

"Sometimes all it takes is offering a safe space where people in those communities can feel represented and included and seen," says Dummitt. "The way they feel matters."