Series Of Car Break-Ins At Women's College World Series Sparks Police Investigation

A series of car burglaries are now under investigation by Oklahoma City Police. According to investigators, a rash of car break-ins was reported Wednesday, during the start of the Women's College World Series Finals.

There were seven police reports filed Wednesday night from fans saying their cars were broken into. After the first night of finals, fans came back to a parking lot covered in broken glass.

Police reports said someone busted out the windows of several cars stealing things such as purses, guns, wallets, electronics, and even hundreds of dollars in cash.

Chris Abourrage said someone busted out one of his windows and stole his bag along with more than $500.

“With windows, tint, loss property, close to $1,400, but they didn't take any guns, they didn't take anything that would've been of good value. I don't think I would be parking in that area again and I won't be going to Remington it's a little too bad right now.

Jim Hoodenpyle said there was a clear bag policy in place meaning many fans had to leave a lot of their personal items in their car. His wife's purse was stolen along with his wallet and on top of that they drove back to Missouri that night with busted-out windows.

“My daughter had her own softball practice at 8:30 in the morning of course she planned to get some sleep on the way back. Not having a window makes it pretty hard to sleep in the back seat,” Hoodenpyle said.

Police reports show the cars were parked at the Remington Park parking lot. This lot offered free parking to fans attending the games.

“You think that they would provide some level of attention to that parking lot,” Hoodenpyle said.

Hoodenpyle said someone found his wife's wallet near the Oklahoma City Zoo that night. They're getting it shipped to Missouri.